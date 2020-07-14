Forget SNS and acrylic manicures. Here's why BIAB nails are infinitely better.

Fact: There is no such thing as a ‘safe’ manicure.

No matter what anyone says, any sort of drilling, soaking or curing will do something to your poor nail beds. That said, some manicures are better for your nails than others. Much better.

Watch: Feeling game to remove your acrylic nails at home? Check out this video tutorial below, post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

As a nail biter from way back (legit, I’ve chipped two teeth from nail biting since iso started), I’ve always gravitated towards SNS nails.

Why? Becaus﻿﻿e I can’t bite through them and have always heard about SNS causing less damage to your nails than acrylic nails.

Then, I had a BIAB manicure with Sydney nail artist @nails.by.jenna_.

