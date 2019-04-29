Everyone had the exact same problem with the Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones. 

Warning: This post contains some spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

It was tipped to be the biggest episode of Game of Thrones of all time.

After months of waiting, fans would finally get a chance to see the Battle of Winterfell – an episode which promised to kill off more than a few of our favourite characters amid an epic battle sequence.

With fans betting on who would survive the wrath of the Night King and his forces, the episode was enormously anticipated with thousands tuning in around the world.

But you see, there was a big problem.

No one could see anything.

Nope, it wasn’t your internet. Or your TV screen. It was just too damn dark to see what the heck was going on.

Seriously, it may as well have been a Game of Thrones audio book because MY SCREEN WAS PITCH BLACK.

Take a look at these unedited screenshots from the new episode below: