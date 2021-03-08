"I was trapped." The 14 biggest moments from Harry and Meghan's tell-all Oprah interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much anticipated tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has just aired in the US.

You can watch the full interview on Channel Ten at 7:30pm tonight.

In the meantime, here are the biggest moments from the interview:

1. Meghan went into the royal family "naively".

Meghan is the first to greet Oprah. She hints she will share the sex of their baby once Prince Harry joins them and then Oprah asks Meghan what she thought when entering the marriage.

Watch the trailer for Oprah's tell-all interview with Meghan and Harry. Post continues below.



Video via

"I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up watching the royal family," she replied.

"I didn't do any research. I'd never looked up my husband online, everything I needed to know, he was telling me.

"I didn't fully understand what the job was, what was needed of me. There was no way to understand what the day to day was."

"The perception and the reality were two separate things," she said.

2. Meghan on meeting the Queen for the first time.

Meghan told Oprah that Harry asked her whether she knew how to "curtsy" before she met the Queen privately for the first time.

"That was the first moment that the penny dropped," she told Oprah, explaining she'd assumed that sort of formality only happened in public.

"I met her, and apparently did a very deep curtsy, I don't remember it.

"Thank god I didn't know a lot about the family… I'd be so in my head. I grew up in LA, you see celebrities all the time, this is not the same. It's a completely different ball game."

3. Meghan and Harry secretly wed three days before their public wedding day.

While most of the world watched Meghan and Harry tie the knot - the couple actually got married in a secret ceremony three days before their televised wedding.