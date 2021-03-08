At a Royal Albert Hall event, Meghan Markle smiled for the cameras. As the lights went out, she wept.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

You likely remember the photos.

On January 16, 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Cirque du Soleil premiere of ‘TOTEM’ at Royal Albert Hall.

They looked sparkly and smiley. They were newlyweds and expecting their first child. They seemed, to an untrained outsider, happy.

Now, in a damning interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 39-year-old has revealed she told Prince Harry, 36, just hours before the event at Royal Albert Hall that she was contemplating suicide.

“I just didn’t see a solution,” Markle, who is currently expecting their second child, told Winfrey. “And I realised it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he suffered but I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it, and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember — I remember how he just cradled me.”