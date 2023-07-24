MIA FREEDMAN: 'Charlotte buying condoms for her daughter is all of us.'

There is nobody more emotionally invested in condoms than Gen X women. Raised on a steady diet of Dolly Doctor and Cleo sealed sections, we embarked on our sex lives during a uniquely hellish time: the '80s.

A new sexually transmitted disease called AIDS had arrived, and we were told repeatedly that sex without a condom could – and probably would – kill you.

In case anyone wasn't clear on that last point – and to counter the myth that AIDS was just a 'gay disease' – we were blasted with a traumatising TV campaign depicting AIDS as the Grim Reaper who hurled bowling balls of virus towards mostly women who were knocked over and killed.

Video via YouTube.

It was an invigorating time to become sexually active: could this handjob somehow kill me if he doesn't wear a condom and I get sperm on my jeans? Who can say!

The result was that we internalised this message: condoms are the superior form of birth control for young people because hey, not only will they mean less pregnancy but also less dying.

This looked a lot like a win-win situation for all involved.

So when Gen X women clocked our own kids entering their sex years, we decided to do something no generation before us has done: we started buying them condoms. Let us add this to the long, long list of things our parents never did for us, along with calling our school to offer to take detention on our behalf and calling our employers to petition for a pay increase. Also helping us source and pay for fake ID.

Buying your kid condoms is in a slightly different sub-category of helicopter parenting though.

To the grim reaper generation who were forced to become very comfortable with condoms very quickly, providing them to our children can feel as ordinary as providing tooth paste and sunscreen: they are basic health necessities.