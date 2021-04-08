Can masturbating really get rid of period pain? Here's what the experts say.

Enter: Menstrubation.

"As Womanizer’s global clinical study determined, masturbating can reliably help ease period pains and can be a long- term alternative for medication," said certified Australian sex coach Georgia Grace. "Studies like this are vital for sexual liberation and freedom from chronic pain."

Hear, hear.

"A key takeaway for me is that this study proves masturbation led to long-term relief after the control month - showing that orgasm and pleasure are important to your overall health and wellbeing, especially for those who experience pain."

Long-term relief from period pain. How insane is that?

Because we have approximately 4759 questions about how this all works, we decided to ask Grace ALL the things we need to know about menstrubation.

Hold up. How does masturbating help against period pain?

While masturbating to relieve pain seems like a very fun idea indeed, how does this actually work?

According to Grace, masturbation, which leads to orgasm, can relieve cramps because it causes the release of feel-good hormones such as endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin.

"Menstrual cramps are a result of the uterus contracting to release its lining. When you experience orgasm, the muscles of your uterus also contract. Then they release. That release can bring some relief from period cramps," she explains.

"Orgasm triggers the release of feel good neurochemicals called endorphins, which can be the perfect remedy for those feeling flat."

Listen: Sooo... wait. How do you masturbate? Listen to Overshare, where hosts chat about how they masturbate. Post continues below.

So, it's not so much about the actual *act* of masturbating, but more so about the cute little chemical release that acts as a natural pain reliever/MVP.

But that's not all! In addition to treating pain and improving your mood, masturbation can do a whole load of other Really Good Things.

"Masturbation is good for you! The study proved there are many benefits," said Grace.

Not only can it improve your sleep and wellbeing, but it might also help give you relief from other aches and pains including "headaches, cramps, back pain and breast tenderness," said Grace.