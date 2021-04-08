Can masturbating really get rid of period pain? Here's what the experts say.

Ah, period pain. 'Tis s**t house. And sometimes it feels like absolutely nothing will help - no matter how many hot water bottles/pain killers/heat packs/chicken nuggets are involved, amirite?!
Well, we have some good news for ya. Some really ~gewd~ news.
In a world-first study, sexual wellness company Womanizer and menstrual cup brand Lunette investigated whether masturbation can really help relieve period pain.
The answer? Yes. BIG, LOUD, CAPS LOCKY, YES.
The survey recruited 486 different women of all different ages to ditch their traditional methods of pain control when on their periods and to masturbate instead.
After six months, 90 per cent of the participants recommended masturbation to combat period pain, while 70 per cent said that regular masturbation had an impact on the intensity of their period.
So, yeah - basically you should be masturbating on your period.