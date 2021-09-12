"I roadtested 6 types of condoms to see if there's ~actually~ any difference."

Pre-lockdown, when I would go out with my friends, there would always be a condom in my bag for anyone that needed it. Because it became pretty clear that you can’t always rely on the other player to bring protection when it comes to penetrative sex in my cis, hetero experience.

I have always been one to politely (and respectfully) reprimand my friends who don’t use condoms with casual partners. Even in relationships, wrapping it up is my contraception of choice.

I don’t feel good on hormonal contraception, and thankfully, I’ve never really copped any pushback from partners... not partners I want to be with anyway.

A couple of my more casual encounters met me with an eye roll, a sentiment about how ‘it won’t feel good’ which felt entirely pre-rehearsed, or an ‘I don’t think I have one’ only to magically find one once I’d say ‘no worries, we just won’t have sex then’. Which is my main message here: I have never once encountered someone who would rather to not have sex, than to have sex with a condom on when those were the options were presented to them.

Now I know, I know. You’re worried that it’s going to press pause on the vibe. Especially when you’re naked and vulnerable... you don’t want to kill the mood by unwrapping the condom, or you don’t want them to be unkind towards you for asking them to do so. But protection benefits all parties. I protect you, you protect me, it’s respectful. And I think in an act as intimate as this, that’s pretty essential. Putting a condom on without hesitation on is the bare minimum you should expect from someone who would like to enter you, please.

Now I’m not perfect, no one is - most people have slipped up from time to time. But DO NOT tell me that it’s like showering in a raincoat. I’m tired of hearing it. You know what raincoats are for? Protection. Literally protection from the rain.

So I, with the help of my partner, road tested condoms to find the best of the best. Condoms that didn’t inhibit our pleasure, but perhaps even enhanced it.

The Great Condom Roadtest of 2021

I mean, who doesn’t love a slip n’ slide? Extra lube is literally never a bad thing.

The condom is thin, and generous in size. I would definitely pop this in my basket, which is great because they’re very easily accessible, and I think these would be perfect if you were out and about and didn’t have lube handy.