“If we want the show to keep going, we need to be bold and change things up,” a producer from Endemol Shine told the magazine.

"A celebrity edition is exactly what MAFS needs – it’s a tried and tested format."

New Weekly leaked texts from John Aiken last year that gave an insight into how the show might be run, deciding whether or not celebs would be paired together, or with strangers 'on the outside'.

"We are trying to figure out if we want celebrity marrying a celebrity for the season or celebrities paired up with strangers on the outside," He reportedly wrote in the texts.

"We will have a video call tomorrow morning to discuss agreements further and I'll let you know the other celebrity names who are currently on board."

2. Khloé Kardashian’s assistant ‘accidentally’ posted an un-edited bikini pic to Instagram, and reddit has gone absolutely bonkers over it.

A picture of Khloé Kardashian in a bikini has emerged, pre-editing, and the Kardashian's have been working on overdrive to get it taken down.