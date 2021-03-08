To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



We're three weeks into MAFS and we've already started to notice something... peculiar.

Amongst the cheating rumours and totally destructive honesty boxes, there have been some not-so-subtle editing fails popping up on the show.

And even in its eighth season, the show has seriously underestimated viewers' ability to spot them.

From a rogue Bachelorette contestant to a matching mishap, here are all the editing fails fans have spotted on this season of MAFS... so far.

The rogue Bachelorette contestant.

It's not surprising to see reality TV contestants appear on different shows. But seeing a former Bachelorette contestant on MAFS is certainly a new one.

Alas, that's exactly what happened to Scot Fuller who noticed a photo of himself amongst other MAFS contestants, despite the fact that he applied to go on the show three years ago.

Image: Nine.

According to Scott, who appeared on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, it's not the first time MAFS have mistakenly used his photo.