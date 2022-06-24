From a brightening cream to a buzzy lip mask: 17 cult Sephora products under $40.

If you're anything like us, when you think of the words 'cult beauty product' and 'Sephora', you often think of... spendy stuff. You know, the products you probably wouldn't usually find in your chemist.

Shiny. Pretty. Looks-very-good-on-Instagram kinda stuff.

But here's the thing - you can get a lot of the biggest, most-raved about skincare, haircare and makeup, for under $40.

Really! Would we lie to you?

Because there are actually a load of cult-favourite products slinking around Sephora that won't cost you a bomb.

And look, seeing as we're a bunch of insufferable beauty nerds who love being right, we've even pulled a whole list together to prove it.

Watch: Dirt build-up wreaked havoc on your makeup draw? Here's the quick fix. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So, let's get to it, shall we?

From the beauty editor-approved lip mask, to the clever concealer that covers AND treats pimples at the same time (what a show off!), here's a comprehensive list of cult products you can shop at Sephora for under $40.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia