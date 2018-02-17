Leigh, Executive editor

I first fell I love with Nude By Nature when I tried their mineral foundation. I still use it regularly and always get comments on my skin (my shade is Medium, by the way), so when they released this facial oil I jumped on it. I use it at night to plump and hydrate under my night cream and also use it on my décolletage when I get a bit too much sun or notice that it is dehydrated.

I think I probably own over 30 tubes of Lanolips Fruities. I keep one in every handbag, in the car, a few at my desk, two on my bedside, I give them to girls in nightclub bathrooms… you get my point. I use it primarily as a lip balm, and it’s the only thing that actually heals and hydrates my lips (and lasts for hours). I also use it on my cuticles and as a highlighter on my cheekbones.

If you’re into skincare you’ll have seen that the internet reckons this cream is a dupe for Creme De La Mer. While I don’t believe comparisons are as easy as that, I agree you get so much bang for your buck with his tube. I use the really thick cream as an overnight mask and wake up with super plump, glowing skin. I also use it on dry elbows and heels, or any little scrapes like cat scratches. Weleda is a really well respected, safe, natural brand and I love almost all of their products.