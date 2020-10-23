"My dryness was completely gone." 9 women trial Clinique's new hydration-boosting moisturiser.

Dry skin sucks. And while we all know how important it is to moisturise (spoiler: very), more often than not you'll apply moisturiser in the morning only to catch a glimpse of your face at midday and find your skin (and makeup) looking all dry, flaky and gross. No good.

While all those fluffy marketing claims would suggest otherwise, it can actually be a bloody TASK finding a moisturiser that keeps dry skin comfortable and hydrated for more than, like, a couple of hours.

So when we found out Clinique was dropping a shiny new moisturiser that promises 72 hours of hydration (my god, yes), we were a little more than intrigued if it would live up to the hype.

To give you a wee rundown, Clinique's new Moisture Surge Intense 72 Hour Lipid-Replenishing Hydrator (RRP $65 for 50ml) is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamin E and promises to give your skin an instant boost of moisture, and *actually* keep it hydrated. And not just for a few hours - for a whopping 72 hours.

Yep, she's a real overachiever.

Sounds pretty darn good, right? To find out if it lives up to the promise, we asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to try the Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72 Hour Lipid-Replenishing Hydrator for around three to four weeks, and tell us exactly what they thought of it.

We asked these 50 women to rate the product, and the average rating was 4.7/5.

Here are some of their reviews:

Name: Elsa

Age: 43

Would you recommend this product?

"This couldn’t have arrived at a better time to rescue my super dry skin after a weekend away on the coast - we’re talking flaking, peeling and thirsty! From my first overnight use I could see and feel improvements and, after using this product morning and night for a few days, my dryness was completely gone.

"With my skin back to normal (which for me is dry and occasionally sensitive) I have continued to see improvements in my skin texture and hydration. What I have enjoyed most is the lightweight feel of this product on my skin. From the name alone I was imagining a thick, dense texture, but it has a silky feel that doesn’t feel heavy or sticky at all and there is absolutely no scent which is a big plus.

"As well as an overnight treatment, I have tried this in the morning with no issues layering SPF and concealer over the top. My skincare goals are for hydrated, clear and glowing skin and this product is staying on as a new addition to my routine."

Image: Supplied