The You Beauty Collective decides: The best concealers on planet earth.

If you're a girl with a face who happens to look tired 98 per cent of the time, or perhaps has some friendly spots who like to pop by on the reg (cute!), this one's for you.

Cause hunting for a good concealer is ROUGH. Have you tried it? It's not fun. 11/10 would not recommend.

Watch: Here's what to do if you can't find a concealer to match your foundation. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

There's nothing worse than catching a glimpse of yourself in the mirror at midday to find your concealer doing absolutely everything BUT concealing - chilling in your fine lines, going all patchy, turning grey (??), visiting friends etc. etc.

What a d**khead!

Listen: No idea how to actually use a concealer? Don't stress - we've got you covered. Check out this episode of You beauty, where we tell you exactly how to make bags and blemishes disappear. Post continues below.

All you want is something that's light enough to look natural, while still doing the dirty work and covering problem areas without all creasing, flaking and all that other stuff.

So you know what we did? Omg guess!

No, we didn't eat a 12 pack of chicken nuggets. Ha ha ha. It was a 24 pack.

But you know what we also did? We went FULL creep-mode and asked our beloved You Beauty Collective if we could take a peek inside their bag to see what concealer they use and love.

We told them we'd keep it a secret, but we're also very bad at keeping secrets - so here it is! Our round-up of the absolute BEST concealers on planet earth.

Image: Supplied