7 reasons why your face is breaking out in pimples right this very second.

No matter how good you are with your skincare routine ('very'), sometimes your skin just decides to be a real bastard and randomly freak out. It's all happy and clear one minute, then the next it's literally pulsating with pain because you have six blind pimples that are so deep they feel like they're having tea with your nerves.

FUN.

Dafuq is going on?

Watch: Can't find a concealer to match your foundation? Check out this lil neat tip. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Well, first we'd like to make a statement to everyone here to say that while genetics and stuff are completely out of your control, there's actually a heap of other things that might be -gasp- causing your little (cute) face to break out.

So, if things are getting real angry and Mount Fuji-like outta nowhere, there could be a few sneaky things causing it. We've rounded up a bunch of common things you probs didn’t know might be causing you to breakout.

1. You're stressed.

You might be. Hormonal fluctuations and stress are the most likely causes of a sudden breakout - especially if it's all happening around your chin and jawline.

Listen: Leigh shares how to deal with hormonal acne on this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

Sooo... what does this mean? Your hormones are just fluctuating and out of control? Slashing tires and smoking ciggies?

"It doesn’t always mean that the levels of hormones in that person are abnormal," explains dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology. "It can also mean that your oil glands are more sensitive to the normal circulating levels of androgens (the male hormones that us ladies also make)."

Read: Your androgen levels could be increasing the amount of sebum your skin produce, which can have a knock-on effect to acne and pimples.

"In terms of stress causing breakouts, hormones also play a role here. Stress in significant levels, can have us in perpetual 'fight or flight' mode. This tells our adrenal glands to make more stress hormones. Among these stress hormones is cortisol. When elevated, cortisol can definitely trigger outbreaks of acne."