'I switched to a foundation with hyaluronic acid for 2 weeks. Here's the difference it made.'

I wasn't one of those people during lockdown and WFH who stopped wearing makeup.

It just wasn't me.

There were days - OK, most days - I needed that ritual in the morning to start my day.A slither of normalcy during the peak time of disruption to our lives and to the world as we once knew it.

Too dark? Well, that was the reality.

Painting makeup on my face, Zoom call or not, that was my safe space. There is a reason why beauty as a category is somewhat recession proof - they call it the 'lipstick effect'. It's when consumers like you or I, lean into and spend money, on small indulgences during economic downturns.

Now I'm usually pretty loyal to products that I use, but even I could see the irony of popping a high-end foundation on my face only to sit in front of a screen all day and see precisely...no one.

That's why I was delighted when a sample of L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation (RRP $29.95) made it to my desk back in August.

There had been a lot of buzz about this product due to its shade inclusivity (hello, 40 shades), which as a Black girl makes me so happy.

But I'd also heard a lot about the fact that the foundation is infused with Hyaluronic Acid, and claimed to improve skin quality in two weeks. This was interesting to me - blurring the line between skincare and beauty, AND at a reasonable price point? It had my attention.

Attention, please. Image: Supplied.