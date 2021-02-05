Just 8 of the best concealers anyone over 40 will love.

You know what sucks? When you look in the mirror at 2pm to find your concealer just chilling out in your fine lines, having a chat, a cuppa and pretty much doing everything but, y'know, CONCEAL. Ugh.

If you're anything like us (cute, fluffy) and look tired 98 per cent of the time, you want something that's on the g-damn task. All day. No smoko breaks.

Watch: Here's what to do if you can't find a concealer to match your foundation.



Video via Mamamia

And as we age, the search to find the right concealer becomes even tougher. Hooray!

It's honestly a struggle. You want something that’s light enough to look natural, but strong enough to actually target problem areas without creasing, flaking and all that other s**t that happens with mature skin.

Might sound like a tall order, but there are actually formulas out there that can do all of these things plus more (wash your car, take the dog out for a walk etc.). You've just gotta do a little (a lot) of digging to find them.

Listen: No idea how to actually use a concealer? Don't stress - we've got you covered. Check out this episode of You beauty, where we tell you exactly how to make bags and blemishes disappear. Post continues below.

Because you have better things to do than spending your all your time and pennies on trying out concealers that do squat all for your skin concerns, we did it for you.

We asked a bunch of women (read: our cute Youbies) who are over 40 to tell us some of the best concealers they continually re-purchase - because don't you love it when things *actually* work?

Image: Maybelline New York