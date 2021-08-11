'I’ve tried more vitamin C skincare products than I can count. Here are 6 of my all-time faves.'

I vividly remember vitamin C being the first ingredient to really spark my interest in skincare. A sheet mask boasting vibrant orange packaging was the guilty party.

Said sheet mask offered luminosity, antioxidant power, the all alluring glow… I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I am all about the glow, so this combo sounded simply magical. I was hooked.

Many years down the track, I know it’s not magic, but in fact science. (Which, if you ask me, is still pretty magic). As my intrigue and obsession with skincare grew, so too did the number of vitamin C products in my bathroom cabinet.

Some have flopped, some have been just fine, and others have earned a firm place in my heart.

But there are so many skincare superheroes… why vitamin C?

What a great question!

There is indeed a wide array of genius skincare heroes, each with their own host of wonderful ways. My routine consists of many of these, but none of them spark quite as much joy for me as the humble vit C.

