Dermatologist-approved ways to treat dark circles under your eyes.

While there is nothing wrong with having dark circles under your eyes (approximately all of us have them), if you've ever wanted to treat them, you'll know it can be a punish. You can end up forking out a whole heap of money on products that do exactly nothing, and honestly, we're too poor for this s**t.

The good news is that we pestered an innocent dermatologist to tell us what really works when it comes to treating dark circles. And she actually told us! How good.

Now, before we go ahead and tell you, it's probably worth sussing out exactly why we ended up with these dark circles the first place, yes?

Let's go.

What causes dark circles?

Well, apparently they're caused by a whole heap of different things. While general fatigue and lack of sleep definitely contribute to the formation of dark circles, Dr Saunderson said there are many other contributing factors - such as lifestyle and genetics.

"The formation of dark circles can also be due to deposits of the pigment called melanin. They can also occur following inflammation (such as having eyelid eczema/dermatitis) and in people who have blood vessels that are close to the skin," she explains.

Obviously as we get older, the already thin and delicate skin around our eyes loses collagen and elastin, causing blood vessels underneath become more visible.