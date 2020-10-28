Why Bachelor Bella is stoked that Locky didn’t pick her, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Here’s why Bachelor Bella is stoked that Locky didn’t pick her.

It's been just over a month since we watched Locky Gilbert tell Bella Varelis he loved her on national TV before choosing... someone else.

But now it seems Bella is putting her Bachelor days behind her. In fact, she says she's "grateful" Locky didn't pick her on the show.

"I don’t regret anything. At the end of the day everything happens for a reason. I’m actually really grateful that Locky dumped me," the 25-year-old said during a YouTube Q&A on Tuesday.

"Locky was just a big lesson for me. It was just the universe telling me this human isn’t my human, and it wasn’t meant to be my happily ever after, but it’ll happen."

Image: [email protected] Varelis.

Bella went on to say that she's happy for Locky and Irena and she wouldn't take the former Australian Survivor star back if they were to break up.

"After everything that Locky said to me, and for him to to not follow through with the relationship, I knew he wasn’t the kind of person I’d want to be in a relationship with anyway."

