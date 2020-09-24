Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TELL TWO PEOPLE YOU LOVE THEM.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Well, well, well.

We've made it.

After approximately 3483498 weeks of Locky dating all the women in the mansion PLUS all the women in the greater Perth area PLUS all the influencers on Instagram, it's time for him to decide who he will date for approximately 3-6 months before announcing their breakup in separate Instagram posts.

Fun times!

We open on Locky and his third nipple running through the Hunter Valley like there's a serial killer chasing them.

IS THERE A BAD MAN BEHIND US?

He has a cliff think and then says he'd really like to marry both women and yes sweetie, we know.

Locky's mum arrives to meet the women, tbh she feels a bit ripped off that she didn't get a free trip to South Africa or even... Fiji.

Bella and Irena arrive to meet Locky's mum... at the same time. Because... drama and also... gossip.

Bella decides to bring up that time she accused Irena of making up hike-based lies and how they're not best friends anymore.

Irena is not... impressed.

via GIPHY

Locky's mum takes Bella for a chat and asks her whether she's really keen on her tall son.