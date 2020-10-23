"Hotter chicks" and the false narrative around The Bachelorette's Elly and Becky Miles.

There's been an insidious undertone during this season of The Bachelorette.

This year, Channel Ten has blessed us with two Bachelorettes - Elly and Becky Miles.

The down-to-earth sisters from country NSW love a bit of adventure and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty. They love a laugh and will fiercely protect each other if someone crosses them.

They're the first to admit they're not your typical Bachelorettes, calling themselves a "couple of ferals from the bush" during the first episode.

But, when you think about it, they're exactly what every man on Tinder and in their dating reality TV show applications claim to want - natural, down-to-earth women who love adventure and travel, who don't seem to be - God forbid - "high maintenance".

It's easy to see why Channel Ten chose them.

That's why it's been disappointing to hear the rumours that some of the men weren't into the sisters and even demanded "hotter chicks".

The rumours stem from an incident in the mansion. During one of the cocktail parties last week, the other men told Becky that Pascal Wallace remarked "could they find hotter chicks" after he'd first met the sisters on the red carpet.

The sisters confronted Pascal, with Becky saying: "We've heard that you've been basically questioning Elly and myself, saying things like, 'Oh, you know what? They could have picked, like, better looking chicks'."

Becky and Elly asked Pascal to leave, and he swiftly exited the mansion.