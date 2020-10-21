A disqualification and a call to "shed some pounds": Australian Idol's 8 most memorable moments.

No.

Australian Idol is coming back and it's all we've ever wanted.

Have we already exploited all the talented people in this fine country? Yes. Will we still be tuning in to watch a singing competition that doesn't involve judges making it all about them and their fkn chairs? Absolutely.

We've had enough of your unnecessary buttons. Image: Channel 9. On Wednesday, Channel Seven announced they're following through with their plan to basically replicate the Golden Age of Australian television in the early 2000s, by bringing back Australian Idol in 2022. It'll be the first time the show has appeared on Australian screens in 12 years which is a fact that simply cannot be true.

Watch: Guy Sebastian performing on Australian Idol like the STAR he is.



Video via Channel 10.

You see, Australian Idol defined our teen years in a way it really… shouldn’t have.

If you were in the audience of the Australian Idol season one national tour in 2004, you may have noticed two unremarkable girls in the audience.

They were 14 and yeah, they were in love with Rob Mills. They had made objectively terrible signs and they were alone because no one - not their friends or their family - thought this event was cool enough to go to.