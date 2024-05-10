This is actually what it's like to be a 14-year-old girl in 2024.

22 years ago I was 14. 22 years. 2.2 decades. 8,000 days. It feels like five minutes ago.

14 was such a formative age for me. I got braces and my period (such a hormonal cliche). It was the year I moved to a new country and started at a new school. It was the year I got my first phone (Nokia 3310, I still miss Snake), the year I got ICQ and MSN chat and used one of them to ask out my first boyfriend (it lasted three days and we didn’t speak to each other once, I wish him well).

There are endless memes about how different today’s 14-year-olds are from the teenagers we were two decades ago. Even one decade ago.

The TikTok generation seems much more polished, more sophisticated. They famously shop at Sephora and Mecca and have proper skincare routines. At 14, my skincare routine consisted of putting neat tea oil on my pimples, sun in my hair, and watching infomercials for Proactive.

I know I’m getting most of my information about today’s teens from headlines (OK fine, memes) meant to shock and shame these teenagers, and their parents.