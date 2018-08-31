The editing fail on The Bachelor that speaks absolute volumes.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

So it seems like the editing team at The Bachelor HQ are getting a bit too heavy-handed with the ol’ artistic licence when it comes to their portrayal of Cass Wood.

From what we’ve been shown, it’s easy to conclude the 23-year-old accounting student is hopelessly lovestruck.

It appears she is absolutely enamoured with the Honey Badger and would like to stroke his Badger curls, have a million Badger babies and live happily ever after in Badger land, but this just may not be the full picture.

It’s almost as if reality TV editors think we’re just drama-hungry, gullible fools, but alas, we see right through their tricks, and the evidence is mounting.

For example, if you think Cass comes across as a bit strong in her interviews because she repeats the phrase "He’s definitely someone I can see myself falling in love with,” then you've been fooled.

If you listen closely, it's actually the same sound bite repeated over and over again, making her sound like the 'stage-five clinger' she's been unfairly portrayed to be.

Similarly, on Wednesday night's episode, there was another editing fail during the cocktail party. One moment contestant Brittany is sitting at the party in her green dress looking concerned after Cass walks out after chat with the Badge. Then the camera switches to an interview with her, but she's wearing her cocktail party dress from episode one.

“Cassie definitely came back a little rattled,” she says to the camera, wearing her beaded, navy frock from weeks before.

A continuity error, we doth spot.