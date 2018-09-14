The sister of The Bachelor's Brittany posted a video she probably shouldn't have.

Brittany Hockley is currently everyone’s favourite to win The Bachelor.

But if she does win, there is now a suggestion that she and the Honey Badgelor might not live happily ever after.

During Wednesday night’s episode, in which Brittany had her second single date with Nick, her sister Sheri shared a video on her Instagram story to support her sister.

The Daily Mail reported a telling conversation can be heard between an unidentified male and female in the background.

The man can be heard in the video saying "Maybe he's not ready to settle down..." to which another woman replies "Maybe not."

Uhhhhh.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

While the show's winner is a closely guarded secret, it's understood that immediate family are aware of the Bachelor result ahead of its on-air reveal.

So if Brittany does win, surely her family would know Nick was ready to settle down... because he'd have settled down with her?

We are so confused.

Of course, Instagram stories only last 24 hours so Sheri's video has disappeared.

This comes after fans spotted another clue that Brittany wins, with the evidence all in their most recent Instagram posts. Observe.

This was Nick’s post….