There's a red-hot rumour that Brooke Blurton is about to walk out of the Bachelor mansion.

Warning: Totally unconfirmed – but quite possibly accurate – spoilers ahead.

From Nick’s finale-viewing location, to runner-up hook-ups, these The Bachelor rumours will not stop swirling.

This time, it’s Woman’s Day reporting that hot-favourite Brooke Blurton walks out on Nick Cummins before the show’s end.

(As always please take this with a grain – or maybe a whole shaker – of salt.)

According to a “friend” of Brooke’s, the 23-year-old dumped the former rugby star because her feelings for her him weren’t that strong, the magazine reports.

“Brooke left because she was just not falling for him,” the friend said.

Supposedly because the Perth social worker wasn’t as into Nick as he was to her, she decided to take herself “out of the equation” and leave.