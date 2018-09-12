Uh oh. Nick Cummins 'liked' a photo he probably shouldn't have on Instagram.

Since before we even caught a glimpse of Nick Cummins outside the Bachelor mansion there have been rumours that the Honey Badger’s turn on the show doesn’t end in happily ever after.

There have been various ‘hints’ that have led many to believe that the Honey Badger either doesn’t pick a final bachelorette at the end, or that the pair has already split up in the months since the finale was filmed.

While most of this has been totally out of the former rugby star’s hands, Nick’s own decisions certainly haven’t helped.

This week, the Daily Mail noticed the 30-year-old has recently been ‘liking’ photos on his ex-girlfriend Martine Thomassen’s Instagram page.

Sure enough, Nick liked a photo of Martine and a friend, taken in June when Bachelor filming would have wrapped, and another of her at the snow in April. Shock horror.

View this post on Instagram 28 started off gr8 ???? A post shared by ოаятїიе тჩоოаssеი offїcїal ॐ (@themartinethomassen) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

It’s almost like he didn’t expect journalists would track down and follow his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram account and then meticulously comb through it for clues they’re back together.