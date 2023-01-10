'These 8 iconic moments from The Bachelor will forever live rent free in my head.'

The Bachelor Australia has returned for another year, but this time, with a fresh, new format.

Premiering last night on Channel 10, the reality show has pulled off a worldwide first, having three bachelors, instead of your typical one.

This season, there's marketing manager Felix Von Hofe, restaurant manager Thomas Malucelli, and Machine Gun Kelly's stunt double, Jed McIntosh, looking for love.

And so far, it's pretty entertaining. The old format was getting stale and repetitive, and had lost the excitement and mass viewers that earlier seasons received.

Remember those days?

In celebration of the show's return, I'm looking back at the very best moments from The Bachelor's heyday. And hopefully, after this season, we'll have more to add to this list.

1. Richie Strahan, Alex Nation and 300 litres of chocolate.

There have been many strange dates on The Bachelor, but I don't think any will compare to the liquid chocolate bath on season three.

During a one-on-one date, Bachelor Richie Strahan (ahem, production) prepared an edible (drinkable?) bath for Alex Nation.

They sipped champagne, made out and... dunked their entire bodies in the 300 litres of chocolate.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Image: Giphy.

Alex later confirmed she ended up with an ear infection from it.

(Maybe Max Brenner would've been a better option?)

2. #DirtyStreetPie.

Ahh, Laurina.

Back in season two with Blake Garvey (we're getting to him), Bachie takes contestant Laurina Fleure on a date, finally.

They go to a bowling alley (which Laurina is not impressed with), then to 'an iconic restaurant' that 'lots of celebrities go to' - Harry's Cafe de Wheels.

Laurina gets confused by the menu, and when she hears they don’t have soy milk, it genuinely looks like she’s experiencing one of the most painful moments of her life.

Then, speaking to camera, she delivers the best reality TV line of all time:

"Everyone else gets Ferraris, super yachts and private jets… and [I] get a dirty street pie."

Iconic.

3. "Am I doing this right?"

I audibly gasped during this moment: When Ivan tried to blend two avocados. Whole.

During a double-date elimination in the fourth season of The Bachelorette, Ivan Krslovic was tasked with making an avocado mousse for Ali Oetjen and fellow contestant Bill.

The recipe called for "two large ripe avocados" to be blended until smooth. Only it didn't mention to remove the skin or pip.

To be fair, the poor guy didn't know. But lol.

4. Who weed in Jarrod's pot plant?

In season three of The Bachelorette, wine maker and grape grower Jarrod was convinced he was the only sensible adult for Sophie Monk.

So, he gifted her pot plants - one for her, one for him - for them to take care of.

Then Blake weed in it. Allegedly.

Yep, after noticing his pot plant wasn't growing, Jarrod went on a mission to find out what had happened to it and who was to blame.

But the best part: after Sophie picked publican Stu Laundy over Jarrod at the finale, #PutOutYourPotPlant started trending.

Bless.

5. "I'm the only redhead in the whole house."

Oh yeaaah, Zoe Clare's impassioned speech about being discriminated against because of her... red hair.

During the first night of Locky Gilbert's season, viewers met Zoe-Clare, who, yes, has red hair.

Despite her admitting that no one said anything about the colour of her hair, she was visibly distressed and called out fellow contestant Areeba, who is a woman of colour, for discriminating against her for it.

Again, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Image: Channel 10.

"I’m the only redhead in the whole entire house. And the rest of them… I think the only colours are blonde, brunette, then there’s me," she said.

"I think that’s exactly why Areeba is targeting me. Of course, the redhead. It’s just not appropriate. What’s wrong with a ranga? I’m sorry, do you want me to dye my hair every 10 seconds? I’m SO sorry but this is natural guys. This is not going anywhere!"

6. Jumping in the pool fully clothed is never a good idea.

Remember that time a contestant thought the best way to get Honey Badger's attention was by jumping in the pool?

Yep, on the first night of his season, contestant Kayla did a bomb into the Bachie mansion pool - makeup done, hair done and wearing a dress that took who knows how long to pick out.

Oh, and Nick didn't even notice it happening.

"Come in!" Nooooo. Image: Giphy.

"Like I get it... but no, I don't really," another contestant said.

7. Blake Garvey.

Blake Garvey was the first Bachelor to really stuff with the whole 'fairytale ending vibes'.

Although he chose Sam Frost at the finale in South Africa, Garvey soon announced that he'd subsequently dumped her in favour of his second runner-up, Louise Pillidge.

He and Pillidge lived out their own happily ever after in private after he was declared 'Australia's most hated man' for several years, before announcing their breakup through a two-page spread and professional photoshoot.

Truly a wild time.

8. The Honey Badger.

But not as wild as that time when Nick Cummins, aka the Honey Badger, provided us with the most chaotic reality television we had ever seen (Pre peak MAFS).

You remember what happened.

There was Sophie Tieman, Brittany Hockley and the Honey Badger at the end. And they all went home single.

Sir, that's not how the show goes.

Waste. Of. Time. Image: Giphy.

And, some notable mentions go to:

Vanessa Sunshine, who said what everyone was thinking but was too chicken to say

Brittany Weldon, who always tried to liven the parties (conga line, anyone?)

And Jamie Doran, the man who provided many entertaining (but also problematic) moments.

