By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

For the past few weeks, federal election chatter has started to build.

When is Scott Morrison going to call it? What are the polls predicting? What are the different parties promising?

Here at Mamamia we want to cut through all the noise and predictions and find out what actually matters to you when it comes to deciding where you place your vote.

So with only a month left to call the election before April 18, we've put together a survey to hear your thoughts.

Whether you're feeling excited or fatigued about this whole election business, let us know in the Mamamia Votes election survey. It's all 100% anonymous so be as honest as you like. We can handle it.

Now onto the news. Here are the top five stories you need to know this morning, Thursday March 17.

1. Russia bombs Ukrainian theatre where hundreds were sheltering.

Russian forces have bombed a theatre in the besieged Ukranian city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering, officials have said.

Mariupol council said Russian forces had "purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol", with the number of causalities not yet known.

"The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding," it said, according to CNN.

Russia's defence ministry denied it had carried out an air strike against the theatre. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Russians dropped a bomb on the drama theater in Mariupol,which was designated as a gathering place for people who lost their homes and livelihoods. Among those who were in the theater, there were many children and patients in need of special attention

Source Maripol City Council pic.twitter.com/azL0Xs3fnT — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed for tougher sanctions on Russia and more weapons to help his country, in a speech to the US Congress by video link.

He invoked the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and quoted Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech to call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole of Europe, I call on you to do more," said Zelensky, who showed video clips of dead and wounded children and blasted buildings.

"Right now the destiny of our country is being decided," @ZelenskyyUa tells US Congress. pic.twitter.com/LgevGuBsLW — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 16, 2022

The White House said Biden had not changed his opposition to a no-fly zone, something military experts say would be equivalent to the United States entering the war against Russia. But he did offer an additional $US800 million ($A1.1 billion) in security assistance to Ukraine.

2. Police treat Perth car fire that killed mother, two kids, as suspected murder-suicide.

The deaths of a mother and two children in a car fire in Perth are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide by police.

10-year-old Abiyah and her eight-year-old brother Aiden Selvan, along with their mother, were found dead in a burnt-out car in Coogee in the city's south, earlier this week.

The children's father is returning home from the United States tonight after he left to visit his sick mother who has COVID-19.

Providence Christian College primary school, where the children attended, have paid tribute to Abiyah, who is remembered as a "talented, kind and thoughtful" person, and Aiden, who is remembered as "a kid who gave 110 per cent in everything".

"Just a lovely family, great family ... always present on campus, particularly mum," the school's principal Bill Innes told 9News.

There are more tributes for two Perth children killed in a car fire believed to be a suspected murder-suicide. @alexiapesce #9News



MORE: https://t.co/tkT9tEZwJf pic.twitter.com/app771HIMd — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) March 16, 2022

Both parents worked at Fiona Stanley Hospital, where the father was a lead anesthetist technician and the mother was a nurse.

3. NSW Liberal MP to resign over flood funding.

﻿﻿NSW Liberal MP Catherine Cusack has indicated that she will resign over the federal government’s distribution of disaster funding in flood-affected Northern NSW.

Ballina, Byron and Tweed shires have missed out on the Morrison government’s extra payments - as Lismore, Richmond Valley and Clarence Valley receive an extra two weekly payments of $1000 per adult and $400 per child.

Those areas are all in the Nationals-held federal seat of Page, while Ballina, Byron and Tweed are held by Labor.

BREAKING: Scott Morrison has excluded Tweed, Byron & Ballina Shires from extra disaster payments. Due to this - Lib MP Catherine Cusack has JUST RESIGNED from Parliament. I agree with this decision & all North Coast Liberals & Nationals should resign. They have ALL failed us. — Justine Elliot, your local Labor MP (@JElliotMP) March 16, 2022

A spokesperson has told 9News Ms Cusack has announced her intention to resign over the decision.

4. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and wife welcome seventh child.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his wife Helen have welcomed their seventh child, a baby girl.

Perrottet announced the news on Twitter this morning, sharing their daughter, named Celeste Grace Perrotte, was born last night.

"Here she is! Helen and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our beautiful baby girl, Celeste Grace Perrottet, born last night. Both Mum and baby are doing well," he wrote alongside a photo of his wife and baby in hospital.

"She's looking forward to being kissed and cuddled, fought over and cherished by her big brother and sisters."

1/2 Here she is! Helen and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our beautiful baby girl, Celeste Grace Perrottet, born last night.



Both Mum and baby are doing well. pic.twitter.com/En4LjGL5uf — Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) March 16, 2022

The 39-year-old, who already shares one son and five daughters with his wife, first announced the couple were expecting another child in October.

5. New Zealand reopens to Australians next month.

In case you missed it, New Zealand announced they are prioritising Australians as the country welcomes foreigners and tourists back next month, 12 weeks ahead of schedule.

Fully vaccinated Australians will be able to fly in and out of the country without quarantining or isolating from 11.59pm on April 12. The original date was July 2022.

Those from visa waiver countries and holding valid visitor visas will then follow from 11.59pm on May 1.

"We are a safe place to visit and New Zealand will be ready with open arms," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today, promising there would be no backtracking on the timetable.

"We are reopening and I'm asking our Australian family and friends to book their tickets."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that Australians can resume travel to New Zealand from April 13, when their border will reopen to Aussies. https://t.co/wbrEftjXWF#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/EnaRgVSPl9 — The Project (@theprojecttv) March 16, 2022

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest stories throughout the day.

- With AAP