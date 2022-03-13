By Brielle Burns

Morning friends, there's a good chance you've probably heard talk about the new COVID variant over the weekend.

But what actually is this new Omicron BA.2 variant and how concerned are health officials?

Well, my colleague Charlie Begg has answered all your questions and round up everything we know right about the sub-variant right here.

But first, let's get you across the five biggest news stories making a buzz today, Monday, March 14.

1. 37 experts call out PM for failing to act on flood warnings in scathing open letter.

Former emergency services bosses have blasted the Morrison government for failing to act on warnings ahead of this year's deadly and devastating floods in NSW and Queensland, echoing the lead-up to the catastrophic Black Summer bushfires.

Emergency Leaders for Climate Action want the federal government to cut Australia's greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 and set a net zero by 2035 goal.

In their joint letter released today, the group of 37 say the federal government was warned of the flood risks in October and better preparation for natural disasters is needed.

"The federal government's fumbling of this flood disaster is Black Summer all over again," former Fire and Rescue NSW chief commissioner Greg Mullins said.

"Last October, charity leaders met with the federal government and were warned of massive flooding this summer."

Morrison government blasted for 'bungling' eastern Australian flood disaster after refusing to heed warnings https://t.co/wYaqBQdXWf — Mark Bailey MP (@MarkBaileyMP) March 13, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been under intense criticism for the slow rollout of assistance and aid for flood-affected areas.

The emergency services leaders say if the federal government had acted on the findings of the Royal Commission into Natural Disaster Arrangements called in the wake of the 2019-20 bushfire season, the flooded communities would have been better prepared.

2. 180 killed in attack at Ukrainian training facility.

Russia says it has attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine, near the Poland border, adding the strike has killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries" and destroyed a large amount of weapons supplied by outside nations.

Defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that Russia would continue its attacks against what he called foreign mercenaries, however, Reuters could not independently verify the statements.

Ukrainian regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in the attack.

‘Up to 180 foreign mercenaries’ dead in Ukraine after precision strike – Moscow https://t.co/91ZaWAKETQ — The Press United (@ThePRESSUnited) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.

"We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively," Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video posted online.

"I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days," he said.

3. Albanese draws with Morrison for preferred PM.

For the first time in over two years, Labor leader Anthony Albanese is neck and neck with Scott Morrison for prime minister.

According to the latest Newspoll, Albanese and Morrison are tied for preferred prime minister, both sitting on 42 points.

Speaking to 60 Minutes on Sunday, the opposition leader, said the Australian public are more "cynical" about Morrison this time around.

"They know what Scott Morrison's form is and therefore they'll be more sceptical about what the government's saying," Albanese told Karl Stefanovic.

"You look at even the photo ops this time, whether it's shampooing hair, or whether it's, dare I say it, the ukulele playing... I've seen it and heard it and now it can't be unseen."

“Whether it's the shampooing hair or whether it's, dare I say it, the ukulele playing...”



In an interview with #60Mins, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese doesn’t shy away from talking about his competition: Scott Morrison. @AlboMP pic.twitter.com/lcYMctAZQV — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 13, 2022

Albanese also said he is "hungry to win" and will leave nothing "on the field".

"I will work until 6 o’clock on what I suspect will be the 14th of May but we’ll wait and see, you heard it here first, I suspect that’s when the polling day is and then I will see what comes."

4. Bushfire emergency in WA southwest.

A bushfire is burning uncontrolled in an area of Western Australia's southwest, with authorities urging residents to leave now.

The emergency warning covers Yeagarup, including the Donnelly River Huts, in the shire of Manjimup, about 300 km south of Perth.

Emergency warning issued as bushfire threatens lives and homes in WA's South West https://t.co/t7nqmytvQr — ABC News (@abcnews) March 12, 2022

Residents are being warned to act immediately, with the fire, which started on Friday, a threat to lives and homes.

More than 70 firefighters are at the scene working to strengthen containment lines and aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.

5. COVID cases remain stubbornly high as PM pushes for eased isolation restrictions.

The nation's governments are set on winding back COVID-19 isolation requirements and reducing reliance on laboratory testing, as 30,000 Australians a day continue to contract the virus.

Following last Friday's meeting of national cabinet, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has been tasked with an urgent review of both changes.

There were 13,093 new infections and seven deaths in NSW on Sunday, and 5192 new cases and four deaths in Victoria.

COVID-19 update – Sunday 13 March 2022



In the 24-hour reporting period to 4pm yesterday:



- 95.9% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

- 94.4% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/8Tfsj1Ny3m — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) March 12, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says quarantine requirements are starving businesses of staff and that scrapping the need to isolate for extended periods will help the Australian economy get back on track.

The proposed alternative is for otherwise healthy people with mild respiratory symptoms to instead undertake voluntary self-isolation.

Morrison also called close contact rules "redundant", saying, "we have gone to the medical expert panel to say what your urgent advice is on this as soon as possible, because we would like to say goodbye to that rule as quickly as we can."

And that's it you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.