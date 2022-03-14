By Brielle Burns

Morning friends, if you were on the internet yesterday you might've seen everyone talking about a rather... suggestive purple logo for the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s new Women’s Network.

The logo for the network, which "promotes gender equality and supports members to succeed in their personal professional lives" was heavily roasted on social media for looking rather... ehm, phallic.

The logo for the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s (PM&C) new Women’s Network, leaves everything to the imagination. #TheProjectTV

According to news.com.au, the logo has just this morning been taken down amid all the controversy. But it still very much lives on online.

With that out of the way, let's get you across the top five news stories women are talking about this morning, Tuesday March 15.

1. Mother, two kids die in car fire in Perth.

The bodies of two children and their mother have been found in a burnt out car in Perth.

The West Australian reports gunshots were heard just before the car erupted into flames on Monday at 11:45am.

It was confirmed a boy and girl had been found along with their mother in the car’s backseat.

The area - at a reserve in Coogee - is now the subject of a major homicide investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to make contact with WA police.

2. Australia seeks legal action against Russia for the downing of MH17.

Australia will seek "justice and accountability" for the victims of downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, launching legal action against Russia over the incident.

The legal proceedings have been made alongside the Netherlands in the International Civil Aviation Organisation, in a bid to bring Russia back to the negotiating table after they walked away from talks in October 2020.

The flight was shot down over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 people onboard, including 38 Australians.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Russia's refusal to take responsibility over the incident was unacceptable.

"(The) joint action by Australia and the Netherlands is a major step forward in both countries' fight for truth, justice and accountability for this horrific act of violence," he said.

"The Australian government will pursue every available avenue to ensure Russia is held to account so this horrific act never happens again."

As part of the legal action, Australia and the Netherlands are seeking a declaration that Russia broke the international civil aviation convention, also known as the Chicago Convention, and are aiming to bring Russia back to negotiations on compensation over the incident.

3. Woman and baby die after Russia maternity ward bombing.

A pregnant woman who was wounded when a maternity hospital in Ukraine was bombed last week, has died along with her baby.

The woman, who has not been identified, was photographed being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher by Associated Press journalists, with the images circulated around the world.

AP images of a pregnant woman being rushed to an ambulance after Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol where she was meant to give birth shocked the world.

According to the Associated Press, the woman was taken to another hospital where doctors tried to save her.

Dr. Timur Marin said the woman’s pelvis was crushed and her hip detached. Her baby was delivered via cesarean section but there were "no signs of life".

"More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results," he said on Saturday. "Both died".

17 people were wounded and three died in the attack which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy called "an atrocity".

4. Sixth case of Japanese encephalitis in NSW.

A sixth person has been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis in NSW.

The confirmed case is a man in his 60s from the Balranald area in the Riverina region, who is being treated in a Victorian hospital.

NSW Health is urging the community to stay vigilant and take precautions against mosquito bites.

Several more people in NSW are undergoing further testing for the virus, which is spread by mosquitoes and can infect animals and humans.

There is no specific treatment for JE, which can cause severe neurological illness, headaches, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases.

The best thing people can do to protect themselves and their families against JE is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.

NSW Health recommends:

Avoid the outdoors, bushland and wetlands at peak mosquito times - dawn and dusk

Wear long sleeves and pants, socks and shoes

Use insecticides (e.g. permethrin)

Use and reapply repellent (e.g. DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus)

Use mosquito nets for children, and mosquito coils

Empty and reduce all water-holding containers around your house.

5. Muslim women in veils targeted by racism.

Most victims of targeted racist abuse towards Muslims in Australia are women wearing a hijab with a majority of the perpetrators being men, new research has found.

The report, released on the third anniversary of the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand which will be marked today, surveyed nearly 250 incidents of religious and racial vilification online and offline from January 2018 to December 2019.

"Hijabi women, unaccompanied women and women with children are vulnerable; therefore, they are the easiest targets for cowardly perpetrators," the report's authors said.

"Of the 103 victims, 85 percent were wearing hijab, 48 percent were alone, 15 percent were with children and 12 percent were with other women".

The authors said nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of physical incidents of abuse took place in public spaces and were committed by men (74 percent).

"The abusive behaviours towards hijabi Muslim women also reflect intolerance to Muslims' visibility and especially women's expression of faith and difference through the hijab," the report said.

