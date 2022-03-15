By Brielle Burns

Morning,

In case you missed it, yesterday marked three years since the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, where 51 people were murdered in New Zealand.

One survivor, Temel Ataçocuğu, who was shot with nine bullets, said the scars of the shooting aren't just physical, but also mental.

"Three years after the terrorist attack, my anxiety is still challenging. I'm still not confident about a lot of things. I can't focus, I have memory problems. The trauma will haunt me all my life. But I'm not giving up. If you give up hope, everything's over," he told The Guardian.

After surviving the attack, the father of two ended up finding love with a radio reporter named Mel Logan who told his story. You can read all about it here.

But first, here are the top five news stories you need to know this morning, Wednesday March 16.

1. Three dead in Sydney house fire murder.

A man has been charged with murder after a fire in a Sydney boarding house claimed the lives of three people.

Police were called to the blaze in Newtown about 1am on Tuesday and found the two-storey building well alight.

"There was an explosion here at Newtown. It is unclear exactly at this stage what the cause of it is," Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Cotter told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are treating this as a murder. We are treating this as a maliciously lit fire."

A deadly house fire in Sydney's inner-west is being treated as mass murder, with police hunting for a suspected arsonist. #9Today pic.twitter.com/Pebk1k2qpu — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 15, 2022

On Tuesday night, a 45-year-old man was charged with three counts of murder and will appear in court today.

Police initially found one body inside, while eight residents fled the intense blaze. Three of them were taken to hospital, including a man in his 80s who is in a critical condition.

Police said later on Tuesday they had found another two bodies and there were "serious concerns held for a fourth person believed to be inside".

2. Court reverses climate duty of care ruling.

The Australian government does not owe the country's children protection from harm caused by climate change, a court has ruled.

The full bench of the Federal Court on Tuesday unanimously ruled in favour of an appeal by Environment Minister Sussan Ley, reversing a decision by a previous judge that legally recognised a duty of care.

Eight high school students took Ley to court in 2020, seeking to block the expansion of a NSW coal mine that is expected to produce an additional 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

How appalling that protecting Australian children from climate change harm is not considered to be part of the role of the Environment Minister. Sussan Ley appealed the original court decision that there was a duty of care. Sad day for young people. #auspol #climateactnow — 🌏 Zali Steggall MP (@zalisteggall) March 15, 2022

It was lauded as a landmark win that would open an avenue for legal challenges to future government decisions on coal projects.

Speaking outside the Federal Court in Sydney, the students behind the case vowed to keep fighting for climate justice despite the setback.

"The Federal Court today may have accepted the minister's legal arguments over ours, but that does not change the minister's moral obligation to take action on climate change and to protect young people.

"It does not change the science. It does not put out the fires or drain the floodwaters," said 17-year-old Anjali Sharma.

3. Woman fined for Russian on-air TV protest.

A Russian woman who denounced the war in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on state television has been fined 30,000 roubles ($A388), a court says, after the Kremlin denounced her act of protest as "hooliganism".

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, was found guilty of flouting protest laws, the court said. It was not immediately clear if she could also face other, more serious charges.

Ovsyannikova staged an extraordinary show of dissent on Monday night when she held up an anti-war sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One and shouted slogans condemning Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here."

⚡️ Russian state TV interrupted by "No War" protest.



During the “Vremya” news program on Russia’s main TV channel, Maria Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, rushed in front of the camera with a poster saying “stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda.” pic.twitter.com/BsyqPYenJg — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 14, 2022

"As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

After the hearing, Ovsyannikova told reporters she was exhausted, had been questioned for more than 14 hours, had not been allowed to speak to her relatives and was not provided with legal assistance.

Almost 15,000 people have been detained across Russia during anti-war protests since February 24, according to a tally kept by OVD-Info, an independent protest-monitoring group.

4. Man dies in floodwaters in NSW.

A man has died in outback NSW after driving his ute into floodwaters in Broken Hill.

The 56-year-old man drove his Toyota Landcruiser into floodwaters on Tuesday night, before being sucked into a concrete pipe, NSW Police said.

Police and State Emergency Service volunteers later found his body in floodwaters.

Man dies in flood waters at Broken Hillhttps://t.co/rjH3DflZDU — Mirage News (@MirageNewsCom) March 15, 2022

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 26mm of rain fell in 30 minutes at Broken Hill yesterday.

The man is the 23rd person to lose their life in the devastating floods across NSW and Queensland in recent weeks.

5. Cruise lines welcome overturn of ban.

Cruise line companies have welcomed the government's decision for ships to be able to return to Australia from April, calling the move a major step forward.

Cruise ships have been banned since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will able to return from April 17 with additional safety measures put in place.

New mitigation measures will include passengers needing to be double vaccinated, along with enhanced pre-arrival reporting and risk identification, as well as stress testing emergency responses.

Australia's cruise ban is slated to lift on April 17th, just over a month away. With this, cruising will be back to every single major market in the world. The first cruise lines to sail from the country will include Princess Cruises & P&O Australia. pic.twitter.com/Ppi49NPJCZ — UltimateCruiseNews (@UCruiseNews) March 15, 2022

"The uncertainty of the past two years has been replaced with hope and a belief that the lifting of the cruise ban at last heralds the return of cruise operations in Australia," said President of cruise company Carnival Australia Marguerite Fitzgerald.

"Overseas experience, where hundreds of cruise ships have returned to service ... has confirmed that cruising can operate safely in the new environment with comprehensive health protocols."

- With AAP.