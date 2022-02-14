By Brielle Burns

Morning pals! If your social media feeds are full with the Super Bowl halftime show, you're not alone.

The 2022 halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, has been praised as one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time. And we wholeheartedly agree.

In case you missed it, our Senior Entertainment Writer Chelsea McLaughlin recapped the whole thing on our Super Bowl halftime show live feed.

My colleague Isabella Ross also rounded up five things you didn't know about the show - including that the artists don't even get paid! Wild.

Now that you've let that sink in, let's get stuck into the five biggest news stories making a buzz this morning.

1. Thousands of exhausted nurses to strike across NSW.

Thousands of NSW public hospital nurses are walking off the job today, saying they are stretched too thin to give the care their patients deserve, especially in a pandemic.

The mass strike, which is expected to impact 150 public hospitals, is the first of its kind in nearly a decade.

Nurses are upset the state government has not implemented minimum nurse-to-patient ratios, as per systems in Queensland and Victoria, and are seeking a pay rise above the government's 2.5 per cent cap in recognition of their pandemic workloads.

"It's inhumane what is expected of us," said Nicole Richardson, a registered nurse and midwife who works at Gosford Hospital, north of Sydney.

"We are not cuddling babies. We are trained, professional nurses and midwives trying to work in a broken system."

Skeleton staff will remain at work to meet urgent patient care during the strike.

Read more:

2. Two more women killed in Australia.

﻿A major police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a hotel room on the Sunshine Coast on Valentine's Day.

Police said a staff member of the Pelican Waters resort located the deceased woman at 3.35pm, with The Courier Mail confirming that she was staying with a man at the venue - he was found injured at the scene.

In Victoria, a man has been arrested over the death of a woman earlier this month.

The 20-year-old Springvale man was arrested on Monday afternoon in the CBD and will now be interviewed by detectives.

On February 10, a 41-year-old Springvale woman was found dead inside her Melbourne home.

3. Parliament to establish a code of conduct.

Parliament House workers will soon have a written code of conduct policy to follow as part of the government's response to a review into workplace culture in the building.

Last year, Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins investigated problems with parliamentary culture and potential barriers that stopped people from reporting workplace incidents.

One of her 28 recommendations was to develop codes of conduct for parliamentarians, staff, and parliamentary workplaces to ensure safe and respectful behaviour.

On Monday, parliament established a joint committee, to be made up of upper and lower house members, who will determine how a code could prevent bullying, harassment, sexual harassment and sexual assault as well as terms for investigating breaches of the code.

4. Jarryd Hayne could walk free today after winning rape case appeal.

Fromer NRL player Jarryd Hayne could be freed from prison as early as today as he awaits a third trial after his sexual assault convictions were quashed.

The 33-year-old has spent nine months behind bars, after he was found guilty of two charges of sexual assault without consent of a woman in her NSW Hunter bedroom on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

The ex-Parramatta player faced a retrial after his first ended with a hung jury.

He was jailed in May for five years and nine months with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

But after his barrister, Tim Game SC, successfully argued two appeal grounds, the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Monday ordered another trial and quashed his convictions.

Hayne will now apply for bail at a hearing listed at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court at 10am today.

5. Police confirm human remains belong to Victorian campers.

In case you missed it yesterday, forensic testing has confirmed remains found during a search of Victorian bushland late last year belong to Russell Hill and Carol Clay who disappeared almost two years ago.

"As the matter is before the court, we will not be providing any further comment," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said in a statement on Monday.

The remains were found in bushland near Dargo in late November, when police zeroed in on the crime scene, after 55-year-old Greg Lynn was charged with two counts of murder.

Victoria Police has confirmed human remains uncovered in November last year are those of missing campers Carol Clay and Russell Hill.



Hill and Clay were last heard from on March 20, 2020 when Mr Hill, an experienced outdoorsman, made a call via high-frequency radio saying he was at Wonnangatta Valley.

Campers found Hill's car destroyed by fire at their campsite near Dry River Creek Track the following day.

And you're all up to speed.

We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest stories women are talking about throughout the day.

- With AAP.