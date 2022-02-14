Jarryd Hayne wins appeal over sexual assault convictions.

By Brielle Burns

Morning friends! And happy Valentine's Day.

Whether you're going out tonight or settling in with some UberEats on the couch (raises hand), we can all agree - celebrities do Valentine's Day... very differently.

But before you get stuck in, lets get you across the five biggest news stories women are talking about this morning.

1. Jenny Morrison calls out "disappointing" meeting with Grace Tame.

Jenny Morrison says she was left 'disappointed' after she and her husband, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, met with former Australian of the Year, Grace Tame, last month.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Jenny responded to the awkward encounter with Tame at The Lodge in January, calling out the need for "manners and respect".

"I just found it a little bit disappointing, because we were welcoming her into our home," she told Karl Stefanovic.

"I just wish the focus had been on all the incredible people coming in. I respect people that want to change things, stand up for their beliefs and are strong, but I still think there are manners and respect."

When asked whether she wants her daughters to look up to advocates like Grace Tame, Jenny said, "I want my daughters to grow up to be fierce, strong, independent, amazing people.

"I think they can still do that and show kindness to other people and be polite and have manners."

In a rare interview with #60Mins, Jenny Morrison says she was left ‘disappointed’ after a tense meeting with former Australian of the Year Grace Tame in Canberra earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/V1fTFGmgaA — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 13, 2022

2. Federal government steers protest anger to states.

As you would have seen on your social media feeds, thousands of protesters surrounded Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday.

The key complaint of the protesters was vaccine mandates across the country, something Prime Minister Scott Morrison says are largely the decisions of state premiers, not his.

He insists his government has only ever supported mandates that relate to aged care workers, disability workers and those who are working in high-risk situations in the health system.

Thousands of protestors have congregated along Federation Mall in Canberra. Some of the attendees have driven from all over Australia to join what is being called the 'Convoy to Canberra" protest. https://t.co/OF81oZXOfr #Canberra #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/GY7uVXCFWX — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) February 12, 2022

But Labor senator Kristina Keneally said it was the prime minister who set up the national cabinet and was prepared to take all the credit when the premiers took their measures.

"As soon as a group of protesters walks into town critical of some of those decisions, he points the fingers at the premiers, says 'it's not my fault, it's theirs'," Senator Keneally told ABC's Insiders program.

3. Victoria to lift code brown health alert.

Victoria will lift its COVID-19 health system alert as state authorities declare the worst of the Omicron wave has passed.

At midday today, the unprecedented "code brown", implemented more than three weeks ago, is due to be lifted.

Health Minister Martin Foley said on Friday the government is confident the alert can be safely lifted, but hospitals are "still going to be very, very busy".

Victoria's health system will exit the 'code brown' alert today, as new data shows the importance of booster shots. @ChristineAhern #9News



MORE: https://t.co/E6amAYIVTm pic.twitter.com/uPqj8h9o9q — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 13, 2022

Melbourne public hospitals will continue to be restricted to emergency and urgent elective surgery with the exception of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the Royal Eye and Ear Hospital.

Those two hospitals, and regional public hospitals can resume category two elective surgery if staff are available.

4. PM says Ukraine situation at dangerous stage.

Scott Morrison warns the situation in Ukraine has reached a dangerous stage, as the prime minister temporarily suspends the operations of the Australian Embassy in Kyiv.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government has directed the departure of embassy staff to a temporary office in Lviv with the build-up of Russian troops on the border.

"The situation is deteriorating and is reaching a very dangerous stage," Morrison said on Sunday.

"I want to send a very clear message on behalf of Australia ... that the autocratic, unilateral actions of Russia, to be threatening and bullying Ukraine, is something that is completely and utterly unacceptable."

More than a dozen countries including Australia have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid warnings that a Russian invasion could be imminent.



New intelligence suggests Moscow could launch an attack on Ukraine as early as this week.@StevenErlangerhttps://t.co/nIdl7NfDxV — RN Breakfast (@RNBreakfast) February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Senator Payne said the government continues to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial means.

5. Koalas listed as endangered.

Koalas in NSW, Queensland and the ACT have officially been listed as endangered, after populations have plummeted from drought, bushfires and land clearing.

The Environment minister, Sussan Ley, announced the move on Friday to help boost the level of protection for the species.

"Today I am increasing the protection for koalas in NSW, the ACT and Queensland, listing them as endangered rather than their previous designation of vulnerable," said Ley.

"The impact of prolonged drought, followed by the black summer bushfires, and the cumulative impacts of disease, urbanisation and habitat loss over the past twenty years have led to the advice."

⚠️ BREAKING: The Australian Government has uplisted koalas on the east coast from Vulnerable to Endangered.



This is a bittersweet outcome, but a critical step towards reversing the decline of koala populations. #KoalasForever



(Short thread)👇 pic.twitter.com/Dvy7EN68Xc — WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) February 10, 2022

It comes after the government announced $50m to help the species last month.

That's it, you're all up to speed.

We'll pop back in here to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.