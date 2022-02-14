The biggest moments from the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Live updates
Eminem brings mom's spaghetti!
Is there anything quite like the opening of Eminem's 'Lose Yourself'? Nothing hits quite like those opening notes, and you know you know every word to that opening.
Em is now 49 - can you believe! - and sounds just as crisp as he always does.
Oh and not to freak you out for anything, but his daughter Hailie is now 26. Here's our deep dive on his family: You might not know it, but Eminem has three daughters. Here's where they are now.
Kendrick Lamar and his many DREs.
Next is Kendrick Lamar and his pack of DREs, paying homage to the legend that is Dr Dre.
Dre Day. @KendrickLamar @DrDre #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/W9tFZfSRsf— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
Mary J. Blige kills it.
The Queen of Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is here, bringing some major glam for a performance of
Mary J. Blige no show do #SuperBowl 2022. pic.twitter.com/nITCZFrpRR— ARTH 🚀 (@anthunesarth) February 14, 2022
#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE!👑 this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 14, 2022
Her voice is out of this world.
A surprise 50 Cent performance.
The rumours were true! Leaked footage earlier in the week showed 50 Cent rehearsing, and here he is with a surprise performance of 'In Da Club'.
So far, this set is so bloody nostalgic. I remember bopping this as a 11-year-old with absolutely no idea what it was about.
Wow. @50cent #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/8UlJW57gEX— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
50 appeared upside down, and no - your TV or laptop was not having a moment. This is how he appeared in the song's music video way back in 2003.
The show has begun.
And we're off!
This is going to be banger after banger...
First up, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre with 'Still D.R.E' followed by 'California Love'.
No 2pac hologram, but how cool is this set!
It's almost time...
It's officially halftime! The performers are here, and stage is set.
The stage is set (pun fully intended) #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YLPq16MdWW— Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) February 14, 2022
Now... just a few more minutes of game analysis and ads to sit through. Hang tight!
Welcome to our Super Bowl halftime show live feed.
Hello everyone!
Welcome to Mamamia's live feed of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.
This year, the Cincinnati Bengals are facing the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, California. But... we're not here to talk about that. Sure, it might be the biggest day of the year in American sport, but more importantly, it's a huge day in music and entertainment.
Super Bowl halftime shows ALWAYS deliver, not just with epic performances, but with huge viral moments, memes and reactions. Remember Katy Perry's left shark? What about that time they happened to play football either side of a Beyonce concert in 2013? Oh, and absolutely everything about Shakira and JLo's 2020 show?
This year, the halftime event will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Yeah, no biggie. Just some of the biggest names in hip-hop ever.
There have already been plenty of rumours swirling about what to expect, including a possible 50 Cent appearance and a Tupac hologram, so there's going to be plenty to discuss!
The show is expected to take place around 12pm AEDT, give or take some time depending on the progress of the footy game. You can watch live on 7Plus.
Follow along with us as we enjoy the guaranteed wild ride that is the Super Bowl halftime show.