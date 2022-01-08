Why everyone is talking about Kanye West and Julia Fox.

It's been almost a year since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their separation in February 2021, and boy a lot has happened since.

There have been public declarations of love, Kim dating Pete Davidson, and Kanye linked to multiple women, with the latest being Julia Fox.

But who is Julia Fox, and why is everyone talking about her and Kanye West? Here's a quick recap of everything you need to know.

So, why is everyone talking about Kanye West and Julia Fox?

If you haven't seen those photos of Kanye West and Julia Fox plastered all over the internet, let's start at the beginning.

Over the past week, rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox have sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on multiple occasions.

Then on Thursday, the actress wrote for the American magazine Interview confirming their romance, detailing how they met, and sharing exclusive photos from their second date.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," Fox, 31, wrote about the rapper, 44, who has legally changed his name to Ye.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

Fox explained that on their second date at the popular New York City restaurant Carbone, West directed a photoshoot for the actress while people dined, before continuing the photoshoot in a hotel room.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she wrote.

"After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," she continued.

"It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."