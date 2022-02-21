What women are talking about today, Tuesday February 22.

By Gemma Bath

Were you a teenager in the Veronica Mars era?

Katherine was, and it sparked an interest that she ended up turning into a career.

She's a private investigator... and has spent the past decade hiding behind poles, trees and cars. Cool.

My colleague Isabella hopped on the phone for a chat and Katherine spilled everything from tracking cheating spouses to finding long-lost relatives. Check it out here.

And now for the top five news stories to quickly get across this morning:

1. Convicted killer Graham Gene Potter has been captured after 12-year manhunt.

A 12-year nationwide manhunt for a convicted killer has ended in Far North Queensland.

Graham Gene Potter has been wanted since 2010 after he allegedly failed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on charges of conspiracy to murder and Commonwealth drug offences.

The 64-year-old was arrested on Monday morning in Queensland's Tablelands region.

64-year-old Graham Gene Potter who since 2010 has been wanted on a Victorian warrant for conspiracy to murder, has been arrested in Ravenshoe in Far North Queensland this morning.



🔗https://t.co/VMdMIb5CF8 pic.twitter.com/vTDs2QskMQ — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 21, 2022

Video from Queensland detectives showed a barefoot Potter, dressed in only shorts and a T-shirt, being handcuffed in a crowded and messy property.

Victorian detectives will now travel to Queensland to help with Potter's extradition.

Potter was allegedly hired in 2008 to kill a man at the wedding of the son of Melbourne underworld figure Mick Gatto. He also faces charges over a $440 million ecstasy and cocaine haul the same year.

He served 15 years in jail for the 1981 mutilation and murder of NSW woman Kim Barry.

2. NSW grazier's partner jailed for 30 yrs.

A NSW woman who faked her grazier partner's suicide to inherit his multi-million dollar property will instead call a prison cell home until at least 2047.

Appearing via videolink in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday, Natasha Beth Darcy was sentenced to a maximum of 40 years in prison for the murder, which the judge called "stupid, clumsy and ugly".

Mathew Dunbar, 42, was found dead in his bed on his property in the Northern Tablelands town of Walcha in the early hours of August 2, 2017.

Natasha Beth Darcy has been sentenced in a New South Wales court for murdering her partner Mathew Dunbar in 2017. #9Newshttps://t.co/06XJHQgVZc — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) February 21, 2022

His distraught partner Darcy told police - and still maintains - that he killed himself.

But in sentencing the 46-year-old woman on Monday, eight months after a jury found her guilty, Justice Julia Lonergan detailed a months-long campaign by Darcy to kill Mr Dunbar.

"As time passed ... emotional abuse and sneaky physical attacks escalated into a more focused and foolproof method to achieve the outcome she desired," she said.

3. Thousands expected to march for justice on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people across Australia are expected to march for justice this weekend, marking the anniversary of last year's historic event.

Protesters on February 27 will demand the next federal government review sexual assault laws, secure increased funding for domestic violence, and introduce a national Gender Equality Act.

The Women's March 4 Justice first took place in 2021 in response to allegations of systemic sexual assault and harassment at Parliament House.

Melbourne march organiser Bronwyn Currie says she expects more women and their allies will get involved in 2022 than last year.

From a new complaints system to the Prime Minister's apology, here are the seven biggest changes to come out of Parliament in the last year - and the biggest shortcomings. https://t.co/7zQtlXpgon — Mamamia (@Mamamia) February 16, 2022

"The collective anger we saw motivate tens of thousands of people to flood the streets this time last year has not gone away, it hasn't blown over, and it's not a niche issue for a select few," she said.

Organisers are seeking a commitment from the next government to implement all 55 recommendations from the Australian Human Rights Commission's [email protected] report.

They will also call for a review and reform of criminal justice processes and permanent, consistent funding for domestic and family violence support and prevention.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

4. UK to scrap remaining England virus restrictions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will end all coronavirus restrictions in England including mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19 and free testing, drawing scepticism from some scientists and political opponents.

Johnson's "living with COVID" plan has sparked alarm that it is premature and will leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants but the government says it has provided more testing than most other countries and must now curb the cost.

As Hong Kong builds isolation units and Europe retains distancing and vaccine rules, Johnson is moving to repeal any pandemic requirements that impinge on personal freedoms, saying it is time the public took responsibility.

"Ignorance is bliss is not a responsible approach to a deadly virus" — As Covid restrictions are lifted in England, Labour's Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson's strategy leaves the country "vulnerable" https://t.co/4yXlLJhqJj pic.twitter.com/XdCyNjWP6Y — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) February 21, 2022

Johnson said that the legal requirement to self-isolate for people who test positive for COVID-19 would be removed on February 24 while free universal testing would end on April 1.

But he said that some surveillance of the coronavirus would remain in place, allowing for a rapid response to new variants, which could be quickly scaled up.

5. Russia's list of "be killed or sent to camps."

A chilling letter addressed to the UN has claimed Russia has a list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation" as an imminent invasion looms.

The letter, by US ambassador to the UN Bathsheba Crocker, is based on intelligence gathered on the ground and suggests, "we also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a lengthy televised address, describing eastern Ukraine as ancient Russian lands and modern Ukraine as a state created by the Bolsheviks after the 1917 revolution.

He said that Ukraine never had a tradition of genuine statehood and complained that post-Soviet Ukraine had wanted everything it could from Russia without doing anything in return.

At the end of his speech, Putin said he would sign a decree recognising the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine - a move that could give Russia a reason to openly send troops.﻿

There are currently around 190,000 troops in the region, but Russia continues to deny a planned attack on its neighbour.

And you're up to date!

- With AAP