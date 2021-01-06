Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton. If you haven't watched it already, go binge it immediately and then come back to read this.

Netflix's regency-era period drama Bridgerton had major expectations, and lucky for all of us, it lived up to them all.

The show's eight-part first season focused on the competitive world of London high society's 'season', where debutantes were presented at court and tried really hard to find a husband.

The eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, Daphne, begins the season promisingly, but her protective older brother Anthony straight up ruins her chances of finding a decent husband by dissuading suitors that he doesn't see fit. Which is basically everyone.

Watch: The Bridgerton trailer. Post continues below video.

But then Daphne meets brooding Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, who has sworn to never marry or have children. They fake a courtship for mutual benefit, until suddenly it doesn't feel very... fake.

There's also a juicy gossip column from a 1813, British version of Gossip Girl, string quartet versions of recent top 40 songs and lots of sex.

It's bloody spectacular.

And very bingeable, which has now presented a problem. Because we're done with the show and we need more. Will we be getting it?

There's no official word on whether Netflix will commission a second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. But it has received a major following online and Shondaland shows are known for their longevity. I mean, Grey's Anatomy is on season 17.

According to Variety, Netflix projects Bridgerton will reach 63 million households within 28 days of its Christmas Day release, making it the fifth-most watched Netflix original to date.

Basically, we're confident we'll be seeing more of the Bridgertons and Featheringtons in the future.