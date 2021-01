Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton. If you haven't watched it already, go binge it immediately and then come back to read this.

Netflix's regency-era period drama Bridgerton had major expectations, and lucky for all of us, it lived up to them all.

The show's eight-part first season focused on the competitive world of London high society's 'season', where debutantes were presented at court and tried really hard to find a husband.

The eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, Daphne, begins the season promisingly, but her protective older brother Anthony straight up ruins her chances of finding a decent husband by dissuading suitors that he doesn't see fit. Which is basically everyone.

But then Daphne meets brooding Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, who has sworn to never marry or have children. They fake a courtship for mutual benefit, until suddenly it doesn't feel very... fake.

There's also a juicy gossip column from a 1813, British version of Gossip Girl, string quartet versions of recent top 40 songs and lots of sex.

It's bloody spectacular.

And very bingeable, which has now presented a problem. Because we're done with the show and we need more. Will we be getting it?

There's no official word on whether Netflix will commission a second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. But it has received a major following online and Shondaland shows are known for their longevity. I mean, Grey's Anatomy is on season 17.

According to Variety, Netflix projects Bridgerton will reach 63 million households within 28 days of its Christmas Day release, making it the fifth-most watched Netflix original to date.

Basically, we're confident we'll be seeing more of the Bridgertons and Featheringtons in the future.