All the signs Brittany Hockley is dating Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson.

If you're a fan of The Bachelor franchise or the podcast Life Uncut, you'll definitely be rooting for Brittany Hockley to find love.

In 2017, she appeared on Nick Cummins' infamous season of The Bachelor, where he picked precisely no one at the end. Then just last year, she coupled up with Timm Hanly on Bachelor in Paradise, however, things ended soon after filming wrapped.

Watch: The moment when Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman realised Nick picked neither of them. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

But now, it looks like Brittany's found a new man.

Over the past few months, the reality TV star has alluded to her new relationship on social media, but hasn't given us any more details.

So we decided to do some digging.

Including little clues, hints and some bloody obvious signs, here's every reason we believe that Brittany Hockley is now dating Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson.

Jordan Thompson. Image: Getty.