Ever wondered what it's actually like to freeze your eggs? Brittany Hockley has documented the process.

Brittany Hockley just got real about what egg freezing is really like.

The former Bachelor contestant and emergency radiographer, has opened up about the process she went through to have her eggs frozen aged 33 during a recent episode of her Life Uncut podcast.

And she's not skimping out on any of the details.

From the first blood test to what it's actually like to have your eggs removed, Brittany has given us a run-down of what women can expect from the process, including how much it costs.

Here's what we learnt from Brittany.

﻿Why did Brittany Hockley decide to freeze her eggs?

Brittany decided to get her eggs frozen back when she was single, before dating tennis player Jordan Thompson.

"The younger I was, I always thought I was going to have four kids have a white picket fence, the two dogs, and live on the beach... But the older I got, the longer I was single, I started to think maybe it wasn't for me," she explained.

As she got older, she decided she she wanted to take control over her fertility journey. So in December she went for her first consult after speaking to expert Dr Cheryl Phua of Genea on her podcast.

"I was like boom I need to go and do something about it. I need to take control of my own life, because nobody else is going to take control of this life for me. And I decided to book in for my consult with Cheryl."

"The reason I decided to freeze my eggs was... I wanted to know that I would have the option down the track if need be... If the time comes on, I can't fall pregnant naturally. There's a weight off my shoulders that I know that tucked away on ice, some little baby Brittanys that are waiting to be created."

Having her eggs frozen also comes at a good time, considering herself and Jordan have their own ideas about having children.

"[Jordan] would be probably leaning more towards not kids for like another 10 years. Whereas I'm like, I definitely have to have kids before then," she explained.