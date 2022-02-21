"I've got to stop." Courtney Cox admits she went 'too far' with cosmetic procedures.

Courtney Cox is approaching 60, and she is looking forward to it.

However, she admits that for a stage in her life, she was chasing "youthfulness" with cosmetic procedures.

"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she explained to the Sunday Times. "And I didn’t realise that, oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

The 57-year-old, who rase to global fame in the 90s for her role as Monica Gellar on Friends, revealed in 2017 that was letting go of the desire to appear younger, and instead "learning to embrace" her 'real face'.

"I feel better because I look like myself," she said at the time.

But for a period of time late last year, Cox's face made headlines.

A 17-second clip posted to her social media resulted in thousands upon thousands of comments from fans and critics alike who questioned what had happened to her.

Without makeup and her hair wrapped in a towel, Cox's lighthearted video was vilified for her alleged use of cosmetic procedures.