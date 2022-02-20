What women are talking about today, Monday February 21.

By Gemma Bath

In case you missed it, over the weekend Grace Tame released an open letter on Twitter in response to media organisations publishing a photo of her from 2014 smoking a bong, which she says was done in an effort to "discredit her."

Tame reiterated that she has been consistently and "completely transparent about all the demons I've battled in the aftermath of child sexual abuse, drug addiction, self-harm, anorexia and PTSD, among others. You just clearly haven't been listening."

My colleague Isabella pulled together the letter, response and context for you here.

1. Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace says, adding that the 95-year-old monarch plans to carry on working.

The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

The Queen keeps calm and carries on. From Buckingham Palace 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/khE5UlqNZ8 — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) February 20, 2022

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement on Sunday.

The queen has received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, she reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, the anniversary of the death in 1952 of her father King George VI.

2. International tourists arrive Down Under.

International tourists have touched down at Sydney airport for the first time in almost two years after Australia closed its borders to combat the spread of COVID.

The first plane loads of vaccinated travellers came from the US, Japan and Canada early on Monday, in welcome news to hospitality and tourism operators.

About 50 international flights will land before the day is out.

The reopening marks a significant milestone for Australia's COVID-19 recovery plans, with past arrivals largely restricted to citizens, permanent residents and, more recently, international students.

G'day, tourists! The first flight to Sydney since Australia reopened its international border to travellers has just touched down ✈️ pic.twitter.com/6IzjTYyqEp — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 20, 2022

"We are going from COVID cautious to COVID confident when it comes to travel," Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared on Sunday.

Australian authorities have defended the prolonged border restrictions, which have been among the world's strictest, for helping stem the spread of the virus, leading to low death rates by global standards.

3. Australia won't send troops to Ukraine, says PM.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated Australia won't send troops to Ukraine in the event of an invasion by Russia but will provide practical assistance to allies.

US President Joe Biden believes Russia's Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade Ukraine and will do so within weeks or days.

Mr Morrison said an invasion is "regrettably inevitable", with intelligence showing Russian troops have not been withdrawn from the border.

Aerial surveillance around the Ukrainian border shows massive amounts of infrastructure, weaponry, and 130,000 Russian troops. https://t.co/00oHVTepoC — Mamamia (@Mamamia) February 18, 2022

Mr Morrison said Australia would stand by its like-minded allies and provide "support that is necessary".

"Australia has not been asked or nor would we be providing support through troops or anything of that nature," he said.

Russia has released footage it claims shows a withdrawal of its troops from the border but the US believes there has been a ramp-up to between 169,000 and 190,000 troops, from 100,000 at the end of January.

Late on Friday, Ukraine's military intelligence said Russian special forces had planted explosives at social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk, and urged residents to stay at home.

4. 'The Tinder Swindler' denies fraud.

The man at the centre of Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, has denied he ever swindled money from his dates.

Speaking to Inside Edition, Simon Leviev says he isn't the man Cecilie Fjellhøy and Pernilla Sjoholm claim he is.

"I am not the 'Tinder Swindler. I was just a single guy that wanted to meet girls on Tinder," he told the media outlet.





In the documentary, Simon is shown to dupe not only Cecilie and Pernilla of thousands of dollars, but at least 15-20 other people.

The Netflix documentary shows him wooing his dates with private jets, fancy restaurants and luxurious overseas getaways. But it's revealed that each girl's lavish lifestyle is funded by another girl in Simon's con.

The full interview will go live in the US in a few hours.

READ: 'He's very smart about it.' The true story behind Netflix's The Tinder Swindler.

5. And the Winter Olympics has wrapped up, with Australia winning 4 medals.

The Winter Olympics concluded in Beijing on Sunday, with Australia leaving with four medals - the most we've won at a Winter Games.

That includes gold by Jakara Anthony, which was the first medal by a female moguls skier, and the country's first sliding medal, with Jackie Narracott winning a shock silver in the skeleton.

The others came from Scotty James, silver in snowboard halfpipe and Tess Coady, at 21 Australia's youngest female winter medallist with bronze in slopestyle snowboard.

Australia finished 18th on the medal table, with New Zealand jumping two spots ahead of us with a second gold on the penultimate day of competition.

Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi! oi! oi!

