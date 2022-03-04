"There will never be anyone like you." Australia reacts to Shane Warne's death.

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away, aged 52 years old.

His management confirmed the news in the early hours of Saturday morning, saying the cricketer died in Thailand on Friday.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday March 4th," the statement, obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald, read.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Since the news broke early this morning, Australian stars have shared tributes to the Australian cricket legend online.

Andy Lee

Australian comedian and television presenter Andy Lee shared a tribute to Warne on Saturday morning, writing, "I’m lying in bed having just heard the news that a legend and friend has passed."

"He opened so many doors for me to the sport I loved and we shared a lot of yarns playing another sport we both loved," he added.

"Forever grateful. You’ll be missed."