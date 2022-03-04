"A true cricketing genius." Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died, aged 52.

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away. He was 52 years old.

His management confirmed the news in the early hours of Saturday morning, saying the cricketer died in Thailand on Friday.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday March 4th," the statement, obtained by Sydney Morning Herald, read.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Shane Warne.



A true cricketing genius.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans all across the world. pic.twitter.com/7V4iMxVx4i — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 4, 2022

Cricket Australia also released a statement on Saturday morning.

"Australian cricket, along with the whole cricketing world, is in a state of shock at the loss of Shane Warne, a true cricketing genius," the statement read.

"Warne almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets.

"Shane’s strength of character and enormous resilience saw him bounce back from career-threatening finger and shoulder injuries, and his stamina, his sheer will to win, and his self-belief were key factors in Australia’s great side of the late 1990s and early 2000s."