In February, Chanel started an Instagram poll about sexual assault. This is what's happened since.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

It started with an Instagram poll.

In February, Chanel Contos, a former student at Sydney's Kambala Girls' School, posted an Instagram Story asking her followers a single question:

"If you live in Sydney: have you or has anyone close to you ever experienced sexual assault from someone who went to an all-boys school?"

She decided to create the poll after a conversation with a friend, who shared she was sexually assaulted by someone they both knew.

"My friend told me of a sexual assault that happened to them when we were teens by a boy we both knew. We were also talking about another instance where I stopped a boy raping my friend," Chanel told Mamamia.

"Originally, I was going to tag the boys and call them out on my [Instagram] Story and draw attention to the fact that they are ‘normal’ people who probably don’t even know they did this... Then my rational flatmate said, 'why don’t you make it more broad?' So I posted the poll."

Within 24 hours, she received nearly 300 responses, 73 percent saying 'yes'.

Video via ABC.

As the responses came flooding in, her poll soon evolved into a petition calling for earlier sex education in schools.

Within three days, the petition rose to 11,000 signatures and Chanel had received 1,200 anonymous testimonies.

It was something Chanel never expected to happen.

"I was so amazed by how many people were willing to tell me they had been sexually assaulted. I knew how common it was, but I was honoured in the trust people had to tell me personally," she explained.

The response she received included instances of unwanted sex with older boys, being forced to perform oral sex, and rape while intoxicated or completely unconscious.

"I can recall countless instances of boys differing in age at a number of private schools, with stories of both sexually harassing and assaulting women," she previously told Mamamia.