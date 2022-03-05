A Delta Goodrem cameo and a new agent: What we know about Luxe Listings Sydney season two.

In news we all needed this week, Luxe Listings Sydney is returning to our screens and you can bet it's bringing all the multimillion-dollar beachside mansions, competitive real estate agents, and fast cars we've been missing.

Luxe Listings Sydney was Amazon Prime Video's biggest Australian original series to date, and honestly, it's no surprise.

In season one, the series followed three elite agents as they negotiated deals among Sydney's hyper-competitive real estate market.

It also gave us a look into the personal lives of the three agents as they tackled parenthood, dating, friendship dramas, family dinners, and countless bougie social events.

And in season two, it looks like we can expect more of the same... only bigger.

Watch the trailer for season two of Luxe Listings Sydney below.



Video via Amazon Prime Video.

From a Delta Goodrem cameo to a new agent, here's everything we know about the upcoming season.

What can we expect from season two?

The Agents.

Season two of Luxe Listings Sydney will see the return of our three favourite agents.

There's D'Leanne Lewis, an award-winning real estate agent and single mother who has been working in the industry since her late teens.

There's Gavin Rubenstein, the founder of The Rubenstein Group at Ray White.

And of course, Simon Cohen, a successful buyer's agent who works alongside former model turned associate Tammy Soglanich.

But in season two, we'll also be welcoming a new agent to the group.

International market specialist, Monika Tu, will bring an international edge to the cast as the founder of Black Diamondz Property.