Liz Hurley made headlines everywhere for one dress. Her life has been complicated ever since.

Within a year, she became the face of Estee Lauder. It was a role she kept until 2001, and on top of that she gained a valuable friendship with the Versace family.

"Gianni made that dress for a woman who is sure of herself and who isn’t afraid to break the rules," Donatella Versace said of her late brother. "Liz embodied all of this in an extraordinary way."

Hurley received her first and only major acting award (before she stepped into the modelling world on a full-time basis), for her starring role in the spy comedy film Austin Powers: International Man of Master. She would guest appear again in the sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, two years later.

From 1998 to 2000, she also appeared in other movies, including Permanent Midnight, My Favorite Martian, EDtv and Bedazzled.

Elizabeth Hurley's relationships.

Aside from her modelling and acting career, Hurley's own relationships have always been a point of public fascination.

In 1987, she crossed paths with Hugh Grant on the set of the Spanish film Remando al Viento (Rowing with the Wind) and shortly after, they began dating. After she made headlines for her iconic Versace dress, the pair become a power couple in the UK.

While they were seemingly the perfect pair, their relationship was put under fire when Grant was arrested for lewd conduct after reportedly picking up a sex worker off the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in 1995.

The actor was in Hollywood to promote his film, Nine Months, but it would become his most infamous trip in history after he found himself behind bars and with a mugshot that still haunts him.

"Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say," Grant said in a public statement following his arrest.

In regards to why exactly he did it, Grant said in 2021 on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast that he was not in a "good frame of mind".

"I was about to launch my first Hollywood film — my timing was impeccable," he explained.

"My problem was that was my first Hollywood film, and I'd just been to see it. The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind."

While Hurley stayed beside Grant, they eventually went their separate ways in 2000, the 1995 scandal playing a major role in their split.