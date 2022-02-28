Netflix's Love Is Blind has just given us the 'fairytale ending' MAFS never will.

Content warning: This post contains spoilers for season two of Love Is Blind.

I’ll be honest: I started watching Netflix hit Love Is Blind purely to see what the show’s co-host Nick Lachey looked like after all these years. For those of us in a certain age bracket, we know Lachey from his pop band days in 98 Degrees and from reality TV show Newlyweds, a fly-on-the-wall series documenting the marriage of Lachey and then-wife Jessica Simpson.

While watching Love Is Blind, I learned Lachey looks basically the same except a bit older (shocking!) and that he appears on screen for an accumulated time of maybe 10 minutes with his fellow co-host and wife Vanessa Lachey. I also learned that Love Is Blind is a pretty good reality dating show (also shocking!). Apparently a lot of people thought the same thing because Netflix commissioned a second season, which has just aired its finale, and there is now both a Brazilian and Japanese version.

I mean. Is he part vampire? (Image of Nick and Vanessa Lachey: Netflix)

For those not familiar with Love Is Blind, the aim of the series is to see whether two people can fall in love without seeing each other. The participants spend weeks getting to know each other in dating “pods”, which are just rooms separated by a wall. They can talk and listen to the other person in the adjoining pod but they can’t see them. At some point, one of the participants confesses their love for the person they’ve chosen and asks for their hand in marriage. Just like in real-life, they can either be accepted or rejected. If the proposal is accepted, the couple then meet for the first time, spend time together, and then say a final Yay or Nay at the altar a few weeks later.

It’s essentially dating backwards, and yes, that’s the exact same premise as juggernaut reality show Married At First Sight. But unlike MAFS, Love Is Blind doesn’t isolate the participants from friends and family and it doesn’t have “relationship experts” asking pointed and sometimes confounding questions at “commitment ceremonies”.