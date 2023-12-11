Every time Asher Keddie steps onto a set something unexpected happens.

Asher Keddie has been a mainstay on our screens for close to 20 years. Yet every time she steps onto a set to film a new project and create a new character, something unexpected is sure to happen.

Ever since her breakout role in the 2004 series Love My Way, audiences have watched the Australian actress disappear into roles in Offspring, Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo, Party Tricks, The Cry, Stateless, Nine Perfect Strangers, and most recently the Binge series Strife, inspired by Mia Freedman's memoir Work Strife Balance.

And while Keddie has been meticulous behind the scenes in creating these characters over the years, while speaking to Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast, she confessed that she dares to wait until the cameras are about to roll to hear a new characters' voice come out of her mouth for the first time.

"I don't think I've ever admitted this or have spoken about it before," Keddie said on No Filter, while speaking about her first day of filming for Strife. "People must be mortified thinking about it, but I'll be honest about it and say I didn't hear myself speak her voice until I got to the set. And I don't know why. I mean, what a terrifying thing, it was a risk."

It's also a move her character in Strife, Evelyn Jones, would well approve of.

Asher Keddie stars as Evelyn Jones in the new series Strife, which is loosely based on Mia Freedman's memoir. Image: Binge