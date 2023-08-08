The day Australia stopped for the death of a fictional TV character.

August 7, 2013. It's a day that will go down in Australian history.

In households across the nation, more than one million people let out a collective “nooooooooo” as they learned about the death of a beloved man.

Thousands sobbed into their pillows in disbelief.

Some called in sick to work the next day, overcome by their grief.

One NSW police department even put out a Facebook post telling bereft locals that investigating the sudden death would be beyond their jurisdiction.

But the mass hysteria and grief were made even more significant because... they were all for a man who didn’t actually exist.

Yes, the incredibly dreamy doctor in question was none other than fictional character Patrick Reid on Channel 10’s hit TV drama series, Offspring.

Now it's been exactly 10 years since that epic television moment and I, quite frankly, am still not over it.

In case you’re too young to remember – or somehow missed this life-changing moment in history – let me paint the scene for you.

Thanks to excessive Channel 10 promos foreshadowing a death in the lead-up to the penultimate episode of the season, fans were well aware someone would be kicking the can.

But NO ONE expected it to be Patrick (played by Matthew Le Nevez).

The show’s main protagonist, Dr Nina Proudman (played by Asher Keddie), had finally found love with the handsome and brooding anaesthetist and they were expecting their first baby together.

Then on the day of Nina’s baby shower, Patrick was just being his usual handsome self (seriously, have you seen how good-looking this man is?) when he stepped out onto a Melbourne street and was side-swiped by an oncoming car.

At first, it appeared that he'd escaped with a few harmless bumps and bruises.

But as Nina drove him home afterwards, his speech became slurred before he fell unconscious.